Khloe and Kim Kardashian react to Bryan Johnson's candid erection confession

In the latest bizarre crossover, the Kardashians sat down with biohacker Bryan Johnson, famed for his unique wellness takes and often going overboard on the oversharing.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner welcomed Johnson to their home where he introduced the family to a "electromagnetic device for muscle contraction".

He explained how some women tend to try it out after giving birth – but when he decided to give it a go, he soon learnt that he woke up erect.

Johnson said it took him down "a rabbit hole of nighttime erections as a biological age marker," leaving the family almost speechless.

In a confession, Kris said she didn't "necessarily need to know everything about what happens to someone in the middle of the night."

Meanwhile, Khloe asked the biohacker whether it was healthy to have "multiple erections at night," to which he responded: "Yeah, it's a significant marker of health overall."

@theindy100 Weirdest crossover ever? The Kardashian clan sat down with Bryan Johnson, the man famed for his extreme biohacking, often known for sharing a little too much about himself. However, one revelation left the family lost for words – and we fully get why. #thekardashians #bryanjohnson #biohacking #wellness #trending #fyp #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #krisjenner





Khloe later confessed she had "no idea what to do with this information," as she joked: "Good for you, Bryan. So happy, you and your erections."

When Johnson told the reality stars that his erections have "improved to better than the average 18-year-old," Kris quipped: "Congratulations!"

Later during a confessional, Kim laughed, "I mean, listen, it's like a scientific thing. I'm not judging."

She called her family "losers" for "giggling over erections."

Meanwhile, on his Instagram last year, Johnson was eager to share his results with his followers.

Alongside a screenshot of a graph, he revealed: "My night time erections are now better than the average 18-year-old. Last night was 179 minutes."

The following slide showed averages for different age brackets with 20-29 year olds at 145 minutes. Meanwhile, his age group of 40-49 came in at 106 minutes.

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.