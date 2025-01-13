The fires across Los Angeles have proved devastating for thousands of people in recent days, with over 130,000 people now displaced from their homes and thousands of buildings flattened, particularly around the Pacific Palisades area.

A number of celebrities have lost their homes to the flames, including Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Heidi Montag along with her husband, Spencer Pratt.

But among the sadness, this terrible tragedy has brought out some of the best of humanity, with people scraping together everything they have left to help fire services and people in need.

However, it's not just humans that are in need of rescue, as now hundreds of pets are homeless too, with owners desperate to find their furry friends alive among the rubble, should they have ran away scared, or been lost during the evacuations.

And there's one heartwarming video that has captured the attention of millions of viewers online, showing the moment one emotional owner reunited with his dog after days of being separated following the fires.

Casey Colvin was recorded kneeling outside his neighbour's home, calling for his dog's attention.





The BEST news! Fire victim Casey Colvin, whose home burned down in the Palisades Fire, just found and reunited with his dog, Oreo, who spent 5 nights surviving amidst the rubble ❤️ @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/rAuJJk3pfa

— Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) January 12, 2025





"Hi booboo, how's the fire?", he asks, before the dog comes bounding down the driveway and leaps into his arms, triggering tears and emotion.

"Oh thank you Jesus, oh thank you God!", he cries, running into the street, cheering.

Colvin, Oreo, and his other dog Tika Tika Tika, had been separated after the evacuation order came while he was at work, and he spent five hours in traffic before failing to reach the pups in time. Since then, they've spent six days apart, with Colvin not knowing whether his beloved pets were still alive.

"I literally rescued them off the streets, they deserve better than this", he told an NBC reporter.

In the days they were missing, Colvin spent his time flyering in the hopes someone might have seen them.

When a firefighter went to check the home, they managed to rescue Tika Tika Tika, but Oreo had ran away.

However, things took a turn when a neighbour noticed the dog days later, sleeping among the rubble where his house once stood.

Thankfully, Colvin and both of his dogs are now reunited - a much-needed happy ending.

