Coachella 2025: Fans react to 'incredible' detail in Lady Gaga's headline performance

Lady Gaga has once again left her mark on Coachella in what fans are dubbing 'Gagachella', as she headlined the Friday night of the festival (11 April), bringing a blend of new hits together with her old pop bangers. Consider this exactly what we needed right now.

Gaga previously headlined the festival in 2017 while A Star Is Born was having its moment, but having just released her new album, Mayhem, packed with dance hits such as 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra', 2025's show was more upbeat - and very theatrical.

What's more, despite the rave reviews pouring in for the music, eagle-eyed fans have noticed one key detail from the performance that they say makes the whole thing even better: Easter Eggs.

Ok, no, not the chocolate kind, but rather references to Gaga's old music and videos through the storytelling nature of her performance.

When she performed 2009 hit 'Paparazzi', the now-39-year-old came on stage wearing metal armour and holding crutches, in reference to the original music video which sees her bounce back after falling from a balcony.





Coachella

She later went on to perform one of her newest hits, 'Disease', while laid in a bed of skeletons and ashes - and while it was a seriously impressive visual nonetheless, it was actually a reference to the ending of her 'Bad Romance' music video, which sees her laid in a bed with a smouldering skeleton.





She also appeared to reference the video later in the show when she found herself in a chess dance battle with a dancer dressed as a seemingly older-era Gaga, wearing the signature white crown from that video, which turned 15 years old in 2024.

If that wasn't enough, the boots she stepped out in to finish the show were the same corset-style lace-up pair she wore for the Monster Ball tour. We are so back.

And it's safe to say people loved it...









Some dubbed it the "best Coachella performance ever"





Didn't get tickets to her tour? You might regret that move now...





Why not read...

Coachella's 'criminal' food costs blasted by festival attendees

Gen Z don't care about music at festivals anymore - here's why

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.