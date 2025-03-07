Lady gaga reveals exactly how her partner proposed on new album Mayhem

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem is finally here and one track in particular is drawing attention because of its sweet backstory.

The collection of tracks spans numerous genres and themes, from magic spells to grunge bangers that reflect on the nature of fame. But the penultimate song, a sweeping ode called 'Blade of Grass', Gaga tells the sweet story of how her fiancé Michael Polansky proposed.

Gaga and Polansky were first linked in December 2019 after the 'Bad Romance' singer’s mother Cynthia Germanotta introduced them at a party.

Polansky, a businessman and entrepreneur, proposed to Mother Monster on April Fool’s Day last year with a massive oval diamond engagement ring. Gaga was also hard at work crafting her new album at the time.

On 'Blade of Grass', Gaga sings about finding love in times of darkness and mentions her struggles with fame. “I’ve been so lonely in this field, fightin’ a battle with no shield,” she sings. “Come on and wrap that blade of grass, I will make it last.”

What is the meaning behind the Blade of Grass?

The pair have been an item since meeting in 2019 Getty Images

The 14-time Grammy Award winner revealed in an interview the significance of 'Blade of Grass' as both a metaphor and a literal symbol of love and commitment.

Gaga, who is known for her larger than life outfits and performances, was inspired to write the song after having a tender moment with Polansky before their engagement in their garden.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of Mayhem’s release, Gaga shared: “As a songwriter you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day.

“We were in our backyard and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.' And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the centre of the backyard."

Gaga also shared how Polansky encourages her to be an artist. “He was like, 'You who you are is that you're an artist. That's the thing that makes you the most happy, so we need to nurture that part of you,' " she recalled. "He reminded me that the other stuff was maybe sometimes hard for me and making it more difficult, so keeping me away from what I love."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Why not read...

What does 'reheated nachos' mean and where does the meme come from?

Lady Gaga fans are trying to work out this cryptic puzzle

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.