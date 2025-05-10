Lara Trump, wife to Eric Trump and the daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, has defended her father-in-law’s negotiating as he continues to deal with the global reaction to his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs in April.

As a reminder, Trump slapped tariffs on international trade last month – including on remote islands with no human inhabitants – before announcing a 90-day pause (with the exception of China).

The move triggered an economic crisis for America, and just this week the chief investment officer of a major asset management firm said the chances of a US recession are “the highest they’ve been in a few years”.

Nevertheless, Ms Trump has still sought to praise the president’s negotiations.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, she said: “If it’s so easy to go out there and negotiate away these tariffs, why didn’t anyone else do it?

“You know why? ‘Cause it took guts. It took somebody like President Trump, who’s willing to put his neck out, who’s willing to do finally the right thing for this country.

“He’s not ever been bound by lobbyists, special interest groups, he’s only been bound to we, the people of this country.”

Even though Ms Trump answered her own question, Twitter/X users still offered up their own responses as to why other countries haven’t followed in Trump’s footsteps:

“Because tanking your own economy isn’t usually the goal,” replied another:

A third pointed out the tariffs were created by Trump in the first place:

While MeidasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski declared “the stupidity is strong with this one”:

The conversation came a day after President Trump and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer reached a trade deal between their two countries, which will see the 27.5 per cent US tariff on cars cut to 10 per cent and the levies on steel and aluminium reduced to zero.

The UK, in response, will scrap its tariff on ethanol.

Trump said the agreement is a “great deal for both countries”, while Starmer said it would “boost British businesses and save thousands of British jobs”.

