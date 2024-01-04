Larry David once called Alan Dershowitz ‘disgusting’ during a heated confrontation

American comedian and actor Larry David once called lawyer Alan Dershowitz “disgusting” during a heated exchange in a convenience store.

Dershowitz has been part of the defence teams of controversial figures such as Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. The lawyer was one of many people named in the release of unsealed court documents related to Epstein. Being identified through the court documents does not necessarily mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Dershowitz was asked if a rumoured confrontation in Martha’s Vineyard between himself and David had occurred and confirmed it was true.

“He did, yeah,” Dershowitz explained. He continued: “What happened is – it’s interesting because I was having lunch with a very radical lawyer who loves me. I mean, he disagrees with me. We argue all the time. … So I was having lunch with him and then a number of other people were there.

“Suddenly, Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.’

“He called me disgusting, and he said he could never talk to me. Here’s a guy who used to come to our house to work out in the gym. He would come to our house for dinner two or three times a summer.”

The unsealed Epstein court documents have named several high-profile individuals who are alleged associates of the convicted sex trafficker. Dershowitz’s name appeared over 100 times, though sometimes this was in footnotes referring to legal matters.

Dershowitz has previously been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein to him for sex. Giuffre later withdrew her allegations, suggesting she may have mistaken him for someone else. Dershowitz denies all claims made against him and said that documents would prove that he “did nothing wrong”.

In an interview, Dershowitz said: “I want everything out, every document, every piece of paper, half-truths or lies, and I wanted them out for personal reasons because I know that they would prove what I’ve said from day one – that I did nothing wrong.”

