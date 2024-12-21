10 last minute digital Christmas gifts you can buy from the comfort of your couch

With Christmas in full swing, the pressure of getting everything done in time can be overwhelming – especially when it comes to squeezing in last-minute Christmas shopping while juggling work and family life. Not to mention, food preparation if you're the one hosting.

However, thanks to the digital age, there's no need to brace shopping centres and long queues during peak hours. Instead, we have pulled together 10 of the best digital Christmas gifts which means no wrapping, no shopping trolley – and ultimately, no moving from the sofa. That means you can cross off your gift list while still tackling everything else on your to-do list.

From personalised celebrity shout-outs to unique experiences, here are some of the best ways to spread Christmas cheer from the comfort of your own home:

A personalised video from their favourite celebrity

Whether your loved one is an avid reality TV watcher, a Harry Potter fanatic or mad about sports, Cameo has a catalogue of familiar faces offering special shout-outs.

It's a fun, personal way to make Christmas memorable, without the need to head out.





Name a star

A gift that is quite literally out of this world.

Whether it's for the science buff in your life or a sentimental gift for special, services like Star Registration allow you to dedicate a star (or a constellation) after a loved one.

With a personalised certificate and an app that helps them locate their star in the night sky, it's a gift that offers a unique, lasting connection for years to come.





Experience voucher

The ideal gift for the person who has it all.

From adrenaline-seeking skydiving to spa seekers and afternoon tea drinkers, platforms such as Virgin Experience Days offer an extensive range of activities for all to enjoy.

There's something for everyone and offers lasting memories.





A language course

We're drawing close to the end of the year, which means New Year's resolutions will start creeping in – and there's no doubt many of them will include "learning a language".

A language course makes a fantastic gift for those wanting to push themselves in 2025 and those who simply love travel and culture. Platforms like Duolingo, Babbel, or Rosetta Stone offer engaging and interactive lessons for learners of all levels.





A flower subscription

The gift that keeps on giving –or rather, blooming.

Flower subscriptions are the next big thing to brighten up someone's day, whether that be a one-off surprise or a regular seasonal treat.

Bloom & Wild has been hailed by many as one of the best on the market boasting three stunning options: Classic Letterbox Flowers, which deliver beautiful blooms straight through the letterbox; Statement Letterbox Flowers, for a larger, more dramatic bouquet; or the Flower Lover's Box, a curated selection of seasonal favourites that are bound to impress.

They offer flexible subscription plans ranging from 3, 6, or 12 months to keep the magic all year long.





MasterClass

For the aspiring chef or entrepreneur in your life, a MasterClass subscription gives access to courses taught by some of the world's top experts, from Gordon Ramsay on cooking, Anna Wintour on creativity, or Malcolm Gladwell on storytelling.

It’s an inspiring way to help someone develop a new skill or deepen their passion. Perfect for anyone who loves to learn, MasterClass offers high-quality, engaging lessons that can be enjoyed at their own pace.





Travel voucher

Christmas has arrived in the blink of an eye, and before we know it, summer will be here too.

For the person whose feet never seem to be on the ground, a travel voucher may be a great option.

Whether it’s for flights, hotels, or stays through Airbnb and Booking.com, a travel voucher offers them the freedom to plan their next adventure on their own terms.





Wine subscription

For the wine connoisseur in your life, this option makes the ultimate treat.

Various companies deliver carefully curated selections to their door every month, introducing them to new varieties and premium bottles.

The perfect way to discover new flavours throughout 2025.

iStock





Pilates subscription

For someone who loves staying active, a Pilates subscription is a great way to support their fitness journey with a selection of on-demand classes to improve strength, flexibility and overall wellness.

Not to mention, the convenience of exercising from the comfort of their own home.

iStock





Adopt an animal

Give the gift of wildlife conservation with an animal adoption.

Through organisations like the World Wildlife Fund or Born Free Foundation, you can adopt an endangered animal on behalf of someone special.

From tigers to penguins, the adoption comes with a certificate, updates on the animal, and even a cuddly toy. It’s a meaningful way to make a difference, with the bonus of supporting crucial conservation efforts.





