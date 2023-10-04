It’s not been the best day for Laurence Fox.

Or, actually, maybe it has, given the whacko conspiracy theory world he’s so desperately trying to dominate.

The actor-turned-chest-thumping misogynist has not only been sacked by GB News but he’s also been arrested – with one bombshell landing within minutes of the other.

A video posted by Fox’s Reclaim Party to Twitter/X this morning showed police officers searching his home as he looked on from the comfort of his sofa.

“Look how many coppers there are in my house,” he announced to the camera, before taking a drag from a thin cigar.

And if this all sounds a bit Andrew Tate, that’s clearly because it’s meant to.

“Lozza” as he calls himself has been chomping at the bit for a place in the “Matrix-victims” boys club, and getting nicked has become a rite of passage for these guys.

Now, for anyone struggling to keep up with all the twists and turns in this most unsavoury of plots, indy100 is here to keep you updated on every last stomach-churning development.

The Reclaim Party has corroborated the police statement

Here's what we know about that arrest Fox sat vlogging as police searched his house The Reclaim Party The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez (Ultra low emission zone) cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

The suspect (i.e. Fox) was arrested in Stockwell and was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody, the force said. Confirming a suspect had been arrested, a spokeswoman for the Met said: “On Wednesday October 4, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”

More on Fox's sacking Fox has been dismissed from GB News following disgusting comments he made on-air about journalist Ava Evans. The father-of-two made a series of personal remarks about Evans, a political correspondent for Joe, and asked: “Who would want to shag that?”, during an interview for the 'Dan Wootton Tonight' show on September 26. Fox and Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast. However, this lunchtime, GB News confirmed Fox had been sacked, while an internal investigation into Wootton is continuing. Calvin Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, has also been fired after sharing support for Wootton online. A statement from the broadcaster said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. “As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. “The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.” Fox, 45, has hosted his own weekly GB News show since November 2022 but was appearing as a guest on Dan Wootton Tonight when he made the comments.

