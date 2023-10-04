Laurence Fox vlogs and smokes cigar as police 'search' his house

Laurence Fox has filmed the moments six police officers turned up to his London home to allegedly 'search' it and 'arrest' him on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

It comes after yesterday's Rumble interview with Maajid Nawaz, where the controversial presenter said he'd be 'happy to be arrested' and would 'go out there with an angle grinder' to stop ULEZ.

"What? Look at how many coppers there are in my house. That ladies and gentlemen is the country that we live in", he says on camera while puffing on a cigar.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

