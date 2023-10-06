Laurence Fox claims his children’s iPads were taken during police raid

Laurence Fox has claimed that police officers seized his children’s iPads after he was arrested for conspiring to damage Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) cameras.

Officers arrested him and raided Fox’s home over claims he was encouraging people to damage the cameras on the same day that GB News announced it was sacking him following his outburst about female journalist Ava Evans last week.

Posting on X/Twitter after his release he said: “Had to get a new phone as the 6 police who were sent barreling into my house yesterday have taken ever electronic device, including my boys iPads.

“I have a lot to say about the last few days. Speak in a bit. Never give in.

“What have my kids got to do with any of this other than to intimidate me and to upset them.



“I think that’s malevolent beyond words,” he added, before saying he was glad his children were not home when he was arrested.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously said in a statement: “Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”

