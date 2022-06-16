On Wednesday Lego announced its plan to build their new US-based factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

The popular toymaker said they will invest more than $1 billion to make a 1.7 million square foot, carbon-neutral factory for their seventh factory worldwide. They plan to employ more than 1,760 people.

"More and more families are falling in love with LEGO® building and we are looking forward to making LEGO bricks in the US, one of our largest markets," Niels B. Christiansen, CEO, the LEGO Group said in the press release.

Lego chose Virginia as its location so it can focus on sustainability and easy access to country-wide transportation networks.

Currently, the Lego factory in Monterrey, Mexico mainly supplies the US market but with the addition of a US-based factory, the company hopes to shorten the supply chain.

The company reported an increase in revenue during the pandemic as more people turned toward building sets while at home. This trend contrasts with Lego's slow decline that began in the mid-2000s.

In 2007, Lego closed its US factory based in Enfield, Connecticut moving to Monterrey to lower production costs. At the time, electronic toys were popular as new technology emerged making video games more accessible and portable.

But it seems nostalgia has taken hold of even the youngest generations as Legos have become popular once again.

Most recently, a Lego replica of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was unveiled at Legoland Windsor this past month. Legoland Windsor is one of eleven parks worldwide.

The company has big plans to operate sustainably which they say they will accomplish with an onsite solar park to "produce enough energy to 100 per cent match the factory’s requirements."

The factory will begin construction in 2022 and plans to open in 2025

