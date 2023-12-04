Woman's Shake Shack 'lettuce wrap' order ends in hilarious blunder

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her hilarious Shake Shack order where she ended up with more than she bargained for.

In a clip that has racked up almost a million views, Caitlin Farrand ( @catchingupwithcaitlin ) hilariously wrote: "POV you order a ‘Lettuce Wrap’ instead of a bun at Shake Shack and they give you this."

For context, the fast food chain allows customers to substitute bread for lettuce. The option has proven popular among Shake Shack fans who may have an allergy or those simply opting for a healthier alternative.

When Caitlin's meal arrived, she was stunned to learn that it was an entire head of romaine lettuce, completely hiding away the veggie pattie.

"Did they think a rabbit came in and placed this order???? Shake Shack pls explain," the TikToker joked in the caption.

It didn't take long for viewers to flood the comments, with many claiming they have also experienced the same thing.

"Dying, our shake shack gave us the tiniest piece of lettuce once it barely held the patty, would’ve preferred this," one person wrote, while another added: "Why is it always this or one singular piece of lettuce, there's no in between."





@catchingupwithcaitlin Did they think a rabbit came in and placed this order???? Shake shack pls explain 🤨 #shakeshack #lettucebun





Many more believed that the amount of lettuce was "the dream," with one writing: "That looks like a perfect amount of lettuce for me tbh."



Another said: "I ordered this yesterday and mine was the same! The lettuce was LUSCIOUS. I was shocked lol."

Shake Shack has been a US fast food favourite since making the jump from a local New York hot dog cart to its first-ever chain in Madison Square Park.

The brand has since expanded overseas, including several locations in London .

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.