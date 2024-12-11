Lights go back on at library torched during riots

The lights have gone back on at a library which was torched in riots – with other facilities across the country lighting up in solidarity.

Spellow Community Hub and Library in Walton, Liverpool, has been closed since August, when it was set alight as violent disorder broke out in the wake of the stabbings at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside.

More than £250,000 was raised to restock and repair the library following the damage, with contributions from children’s laureate Frank Cottrell Boyce and TV chef Nigella Lawson, and donations of books were also received – including a box from the Queen.

Children walked with lanterns to the Spellow Community Hub and Library on Wednesday night (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

The lantern parade started at Everton FC’s Goodison Park stadium (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

On Wednesday evening, ahead of the official reopening on Thursday, members of the community took part in a lantern procession leading to the library, where the lights were switched back on.

Across the country, 135 libraries, including the British Library in London, lit up in solidarity.

Leader of Liverpool City Council Liam Robinson said: “Spellow Library and Community Hub’s rebirth is testament to the spirit not only of this city but to the people across the country and beyond who reached out in support.

“I know that the library staff can’t wait to welcome back the local community and show them the work that has been done to restore this valuable resource.”