Ryanair launch 'Great Idiots' sale dedicated to Elon Musk

Ryanair has unveiled a 'Big Idiots Seat Sale' dedicated to Elon Musk, after a public spat between the billionaire and the airline’s outspoken CEO, Michael O’Leary.

The row began when Musk called for O’Leary to be sacked, labelling him a "r****d t**t" and an "idiot" in a series of posts on X/Twitter.

Speaking at a press conference, the Ryanair CEO hit back: "Elon Musk apparently took great umbrage and resorted to insulting me on X over the weekend calling me an 'idiot'.

"I think yesterday he also rounded on me and called me I think a r******d t**t". All I would say to Elon Musk is he would have to join the back of a very, very, long queue of people who already think I'm a r******d t**t", including my four teenage children."

Ryanair quickly capitalised on the viral moment, launching the Big Idiots Seat Sale, described as being "only available for Elon Musk and any other ‘idiots’ on X". The promotion is accompanied by a banner on Ryanair’s website depicting a cartoon Musk and O’Leary locked in a heated exchange.

Ahead of the press conference, the airline also took to social media with a post referencing the Grok undress scandal, announcing that O’Leary was set to "address (undress??) Elon Musk's latest Twitshit".





Social media users were quick to applaud the airline’s marketing team, with one commenter dubbing them the "best social media team for a reason", while another declared: "I just.. I LOVE THE IRISH SERIOUSLY".

Meanwhile, a third penned: "You, sir, have my respect for life. I will forever fly with Ryanair just for its huge balls."

