Stranger Things has come to an end, you've whizzed through Harlan Coben's Run Away, and you're probably looking for your next binge-worthy watch. Sound about right?
Well we've finally got a look at what's coming to Netflix in the next few weeks, and rest assured, those post-Hawkins blues will quickly subside - because there's a solid lineup.
From the return of fan-favourites including Drive to Survive and Bridgerton, to brand new global series in the form of Japan's Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys, and even oldies but goodies including Mrs Doubtfire coming back to the streaming service, it's about to be a big month for TV.
Excited? Us too.
Netflix
Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2026...
New shows and movies:
- Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys (1 February, episodes dropping weekly)
- Soda Master (1 February)
- Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers (2 February)
- Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (3 February)
- Cash Queens (5 February)
- Samuel (5 February)
- Unfamiliar (5 February)
- Queen of Chess (6 February)
- Salvador (6 February)
- Matter of Time (9 February)
- Motorvalley (10 February)
- This Is I (10 February)
- Lead Children (11 February)
- State of Fear (11 February)
- How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (12 February)
- Million Follower Detective (12 February)
- A Father's Miracle (13 February)
- Joe's College Road Trip (13 February)
- Museum of Innocence (13 February)
- The Art of Sarah (13 February)
- The Swedish Connection (17 February)
- Firebreak (20 February)
- Strip Law (20 February)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (24 February)
Netflix
Returning shows and movies:
- Agents of Mystery season 2 (TBD)
- In The Mud season 2 (TBD)
- Drive to Survive season 8 (TBD)
- Copshop (1 February)
- Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story (1 February)
- Heartland season 18 (1 February)
- Independence Day (1 February)
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (1 February)
- Mrs Doubtfire (1 February)
- Night at the Museum (1 February)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (1 February)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (1 February)
- Terry McMillan Presents: Forever (1 February)
- Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love (1 February)
- The Way Home season 3 (1 February)
- Apollo 11 (2 February)
- Honey Don’t (3 February)
- Night Court seasons 1-3 (3 February)
- Is It Cake? Valentines Edition (4 February)
- Search Party seasons 1-5 (5 February)
- The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (5 February)
- Overboard (6 February)
- Colossal (9 February)
- How To Train Your Dragon (10 February)
- Love is Blind season 10 (11 February)
- The Black Phone (12 February)
- Suburgatory season 1-3 (13 February)
- Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple (15 February)
- Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10 (15 February)
- The Night Agent season 3 (17 February)
- Jurassic World: Rebirth (28 February)
