Stranger Things has come to an end, you've whizzed through Harlan Coben's Run Away, and you're probably looking for your next binge-worthy watch. Sound about right?

Well we've finally got a look at what's coming to Netflix in the next few weeks, and rest assured, those post-Hawkins blues will quickly subside - because there's a solid lineup.

From the return of fan-favourites including Drive to Survive and Bridgerton, to brand new global series in the form of Japan's Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys, and even oldies but goodies including Mrs Doubtfire coming back to the streaming service, it's about to be a big month for TV.

Excited? Us too.

Netflix

Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2026...

New shows and movies:

Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys (1 February, episodes dropping weekly)

Soda Master (1 February)

Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers (2 February)

Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (3 February)

Cash Queens (5 February)

Samuel (5 February)

Unfamiliar (5 February)

Queen of Chess (6 February)

Salvador (6 February)

Matter of Time (9 February)

Motorvalley (10 February)

This Is I (10 February)

Lead Children (11 February)

State of Fear (11 February)

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (12 February)

Million Follower Detective (12 February)

A Father's Miracle (13 February)

Joe's College Road Trip (13 February)

Museum of Innocence (13 February)

The Art of Sarah (13 February)

The Swedish Connection (17 February)

Firebreak (20 February)

Strip Law (20 February)

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (24 February)

Netflix

Returning shows and movies:

Agents of Mystery season 2 (TBD)

In The Mud season 2 (TBD)

Drive to Survive season 8 (TBD)

Copshop (1 February)

Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story (1 February)

Heartland season 18 (1 February)

Independence Day (1 February)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (1 February)

Mrs Doubtfire (1 February)

Night at the Museum (1 February)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (1 February)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (1 February)

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever (1 February)

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love (1 February)

The Way Home season 3 (1 February)

Apollo 11 (2 February)

Honey Don’t (3 February)

Night Court seasons 1-3 (3 February)

Is It Cake? Valentines Edition (4 February)

Search Party seasons 1-5 (5 February)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (5 February)

Overboard (6 February)

Colossal (9 February)

How To Train Your Dragon (10 February)

Love is Blind season 10 (11 February)

The Black Phone (12 February)

Suburgatory season 1-3 (13 February)

Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple (15 February)

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10 (15 February)

The Night Agent season 3 (17 February)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (28 February)

Why not read...

‘Addictive’ new Netflix thriller outpaces Stranger Things with 19.9 million views in one week

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials: The real-life locations behind the Netflix show you can visit

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter