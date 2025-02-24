Lindt’s central London chocolate ‘paradise’ to open in late March

Lindt & Sprungli is to open its upcoming flagship central London store on March 21, featuring chocolatiers, a chocolate bar and a recreation of the capital’s skyline made entirely of Lindor truffles.

The space, which has been billed as a “paradise” for chocolate lovers, will have the biggest pick and mix of Lindt truffles in the UK and ceilings covered with copper mesh cocoa pods.

Fronting the Piccadilly Circus store will be a window display of the London skyline, made wholly out of Lindt truffles.

Inside an existing Lindt store (Lindt & Sprungli/PA)

Meanwhile, inside will be three classically trained “master chocolatiers”, making fresh chocolate in-store.

It will also include a chocolate barista, serving fresh specialty coffee, hot chocolates, milkshakes and ice cream made live at an in-store chocolate bar.

The luxury Swiss chocolate maker, which is marking its 180th anniversary this year, said the first 200 customers to visit the store and spend £10 or more on an item will receive a chocolate-filled gift bag.

Stefan Bruderer, master chocolatier at Lindt, said: “This wonderful new store will be a feast and vision for the senses, featuring a beautifully designed interior that pays homage to our chocolate’s heritage.

“From ceilings adorned with copper mesh cocoa pods to a team of passionate chocolatiers crafting and creating fresh and unique chocolate products live in-store, we can’t wait for everyone to be amazed as they walk through the doors.”

The company already has more than a dozen shops and concessions across the UK, including sites in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

But at about 6,000 sq ft – a little over the floorspace of two tennis courts – the upcoming store will be the biggest in the UK.

Customers will also be able to put together personalised boxes of Lindor truffles with custom gift tags and ribbons, put together with the help of staff.

Joel Burrows, Lindt’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “With 2025 marking Lindt & Sprungli’s 180th anniversary, what better way to celebrate this journey and enduring passion for captivating chocolate lovers worldwide, with the opening of this one-of-a-kind store – something truly unique to the UK.”

The shop will open at 2pm on March 21.