Lizzo has pledged $1million to Planned Parenthood following the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The singer addressed her fans after the US Supreme Court officially overturned the landmark Mississippi case challenging a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Friday.

Lizzo announced that she would donate $500,000 from her current live tour to the women's healthcare organisation, with entertainment company Live Nation pledging to match that donation.

She confirmed that that LiveNation "agreed to match [her] pledge, therefore making it a million dollars for Planned Parenthood and abortion funds".

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” Lizzo wrote in her tweet.

The message also tagged Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds, who help people seeking abortion access with financial aid.

“Organisations like them will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” the singer said.

“Black women and women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources—this is a great loss but not a new one.”

Lizzo then called for people to show support and “take action” by donating to her charity fundraising page lizzolovesyou.com, as well as signing Planned Parenthood’s Bans of Our Bodies petition.

“This is just the beginning of the action I hope to take to help people have safe planning for families and own their bodies,” she said.