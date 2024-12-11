A £15,000,000,000,000 tunnel could take you from London to New York in 54 minutes

A tunnel proposal could see commuters get from London to New York via the Atlantic Ocean in just 54 minutes.

That means you could hop on it at breakfast, take a stroll around Central Park, catch a Broadway show, and enjoy a salt beef bagel, before being home by dinner.

The 3,000-mile journey, which usually takes eight hours by plane, would become accessible by a Eurostar-style train as a result - and would be a far more environmentally-friendly mode of travel [via Metro].

The plans to build the tunnel aren't new, however, when they were first introduced, the infrastructure and technology needed wasn't available, including the creation of vacuum systems and capsule propulsion systems.

Getty

It would be known as a 'hyperloop', as the train's high speed and being so far underground would mean there was no air resistance.

Design renderings created by engineers see the train tracks propped up on stilts above the sea bed.

However, the catch is that the project could cost £15,000,000,000,000 (that's £15 trillion) to pull together and could take decades to build, so we certainly can't expect it anytime soon.

For reference, the Channel Tunnel, which is 23.5 miles long, took six years to build.

We'll keep on dreaming about this one for now.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.