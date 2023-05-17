Statue planned for famous university duck 'Long Boi' feared dead

York students are fundraising for a statue of a famous campus duck that they fear has died.

The duck, called Long Boi, was a 2ft 4in (70cm) tall mallard/Indian runner cross, and had not been seen on campus for almost two months.

A university spokesperson said, given the lack of sightings, "we are forced to conclude that he has passed away".

In a statement the university said: "We appreciate this is not the resolution that many people were wishing for, but hope that acknowledging his passing allows us to focus on celebrating his life and commemorating the time he spent with us."

Now students are aiming to get £10,000 for the statue tribute.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the crowdfunding page, Pierrick Roger, the president of the university's students' union, said: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have had to announce the passing of the most cherished member of the York community, our beloved Long Boi.

"For many, Long Boi was much more than just a very long duck or just another university mascot. His 2ft 4in brought a smile to all of us, allowing us to see that it was okay to be a bit different, and for that, we miss him already.

"His loss will be widely felt and we know he can never be replaced. His Royal Löngthness was the King of Campus West, the ruler of the lake, the pride and joy of students."

The union has set a fundraising tier system. If it raises less than £1,000, it will donate the money to a good cause within the university; up to £2,000 will be used to install a memorial bench with a plaque in Long Boi's memory; while £2,000 or more will see the creation of the statue.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has accrued £1,603.

Aside from the statue plans, people flocked to social media to share their tributes to the duck:

And Greg James, who featured the duck on his show and thus contributed to Long Boi's fame, shared his thoughts too.

We know a good cause when we see one.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.