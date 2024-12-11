People have been flooding the McDonald's branch where police arrested Luigi Mangione – the suspect charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – with negative reviews.

A viral TikTok gave a glimpse into the one-star reviews, with many complaining of a "rat problem," seemingly referencing the person at the Altoona, Pennsylvania branch who informed authorities of Mangione's whereabouts.

Comments featured in the clip, which's racked up over two million views, allegedly included: "There's a huge rat problem at this place. If I could rate 0 stars, I would."

Another read: "Seen a mouse here. Not even worth calling a rat."

Since the influx of reviews, Google has been forced to step in and pull the fake remarks as it violated its terms in that reviews must regard a person's real experience.

The company said reviews "should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business" and that "content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place’s rating" will be taken down.









At the time of writing, a fair few of one-star reviews are still present over on Yelp, with one writing: "The amount of rats in this place was disgusting. They need to SHUT the whole place down."

They continued: "They clearly don't have the best interest of their guests or employees in high regard. Everyone who works or dines there should take a deep hard look inward. P.S your employees should learn to serve burgers and mind their GODAMN business. Since you're all so starved for attention; now you got it."

Another read: "Biggest Rat I have ever seen was just behind the counter and no one acting like it was a big deal. Just no, turned me off McDonald's for life."

