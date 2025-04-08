Madonna and Elton John finally end their decades-long feud during SNL confrontation

Madonna and Sir Elton John have finally put an end to their long-standing feud, with the iconic pop star marking the moment in a heartfelt Instagram post.

For years, Elton John publicly criticised Madonna, particularly accusing her of lip-syncing during her performances. The tensions between the two escalated, leading to a response from Madonna's team in 2004, stating that the Queen of Pop preferred to focus on her craft rather than "trash other artists".

However, this past weekend, when Madonna learned that Elton was a guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL), she decided it was time to "confront" him.

In a touching and candid Instagram message, Madonna shared, "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" – bringing an end to their decades-long rivalry in a moment of reconciliation.

In the caption, she recalled sneaking out to see Sir Elton perform in Detroit when she was in high school, calling it "an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music".

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," she penned. "I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him."

Madonna continued: "When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down".

She also shared their plans to collaborate in the future, calling it a "full circle" moment.





Inevitably, fan reaction came in thick and fast, with one writing: "Love you and this. Well done all around. 2 ICONS."

Another humoured: "Literally the modern day Treaty of Versailles."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Confessions 2 AND this?!!!!! The queen with the elton! I'm gonna faint."

