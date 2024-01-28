A man who stormed out of a plane and walked out onto its wing has been fiercely defended by his fellow passengers.

The AeroMexico aircraft had been sitting on the tarmac at Mexico City airport for four hours on Thursday when the unnamed man made his daring exit.

He fled outside then re-entered the cabin “without affecting the aircraft or anyone else,” airport officials later reported.

He then handed himself in to the police.

However, dozens of fellow passengers praised the man and insisted he had acted “to protect everyone, with the support of everyone.”

At least 77 of those on board signed a written statement saying that the airline had made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight, to Guatemala, was delayed.

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers,” part of the statement, which was handwritten on notebook paper, read.

“He saved our lives.”

An incident report filed with airport authorities largely confirmed this version of events.

“Around 11:37 a.m., a Mexican airline reported the beginning of a disturbance due to passenger discontent on flight AM672,” according to the report. “The flight had been due to lift off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, but because of a maintenance alert on the plane, the captain had to return to the gate for the required maintenance.”

“The passengers were unhappy and one of them opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing,” the report said. “This event required the plane to be changed.”

Airport authorities did not identify the man, and they declined to comment on whether he remains in custody or faces charges.

Flight tracking sites confirmed that flight AM672 to Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes Thursday.

Footage apparently recorded aboard the flight showed passengers fanning themselves and asking a flight attendant for water.

The airport said in a statement that “yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else.”



“In line with international security regulations, this person turned himself over to the authorities.”

