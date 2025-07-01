Trump called out for 'embarrassing' interaction with 'beautiful' reporter

Donald Trump has been criticised online after an ‘awkward’ interaction with a reporter who he called “beautiful”.

The moment happened on Friday (June 27), when a peace deal was signed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in the White House.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe were both in attendance in the Oval Office.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio were also in attendance, while White House correspondent Hariana Veras spoke before Trump.

Veras told the president that Democratic Republic of the Congo thanked him for his work and hoped that peace could be brought in future.

Responding, Trump said: "That's so nice, and so beautifully stated. Karoline said this, number one, that I shouldn't say this because it's politically incorrect...she said, 'She's beautiful.' And you are beautiful!"

"I'm not allowed to say that, you know that? It could be the end of my political career, but I'll say it anyway. You are beautiful, and you're beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you."

The interaction has been criticised online. A Reddit user posted the video and wrote: "Trump weirdly calls a reporter 'beautiful' mid interview... actual creep behavior."

Another commented: "It’s giving embarrassing grandpa talking to a server at Applebee’s. (He won’t leave a tip.)"

