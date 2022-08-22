A man in Ghana has had to endure the painful and traumatic experience of chopping off his own genitals while dreaming he was cooking a meal for his family.

Kofi Atta, a farmer from Assin Fosum, a town in the south of the African nation, suffered critical injuries after he took a knife to his scrotum while he was half-asleep. He claims he woke up to see that his penis had been "chopped off" while he was dreaming of slaughtering a goat.

According to GHOne TV, awoke in shock thanks to the sharp pains he was experiencing in his scrotum on August 12th. He is currently being treated in a hospital where he will require surgery.

However, the operation will have to take place at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but Atta will need to raise money in order to be treated at the facility. Despite the severity of his injuries they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, he said: "Right now I dey hospital for here, all dem dey give me be fluids den some injections but I dey need surgery. I no get money to fuel ambulance wey go carry me go Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for surgery”





Atta says it remains a mystery to him how he came to have a knife in his hand, especially as he had fallen asleep in a chair. "I dey sit inside chair wey I doze off, so as I dey sleep I dream say I dey cut meat wey dey in front of me," Atta added. "I no remember how I carry de knife, even me I dey confused.”

His wife, Adwoa Konadu, was travelling at the time and came home to find her husband bleeding and holding his penis. She quickly rushed to find him a diaper to reduce the flow of blood.

Earlier this year there were reports of a man in Indonesia who managed to 'crack' his own penis after it was discovered that he suffers from a rare condition called "eggplant deformity."

In slightly better news in the penis world, a man in Norfolk celebrated in May after his penis was finally reattached after it live on his arm for six years.

