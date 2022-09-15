An injured man got fed up with waiting for an ambulance, he found an alternative and unconventional mode of transport to get him to the hospital.

A video clip shows how Mahesh Burman was taken to hospital in a digger bucket.

It all started when a collision between two bikes occurred in the district of Katni in Madhya Pradesh, India on September 13, which caused Burman to seek medical attention.

However, when 30 minutes had passed the ambulance had not arrived that's when digger driver Pushpendra Vishwakarma offered to help.

He drove Burman to the hospital, keeping him safe in the vehicle's bucket.

