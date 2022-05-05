British air ambulances are trialling jet packs to get them to emergencies quicker

x
Video
Flying paramedics could soon become the norm, as the Air Ambulance service is currently testing jet packs allowing them to get to emergencies quicker.
Great North Air Ambulance Service was able to reach the top of Helvellyn mountain - a 750 metre climb which would usually be an hour-long, in just three minutes.
The jet packs have taken almost five years to create, but could be seen in locations such as the Lake District as soon as this summer.
