Matilda Djerf responds to toxic workplace allegations amid backlash

Matilda Djerf has broken her silence following accusations from 11 former and current Djerf Avenue employees of bullying and "psychological terror" in a new documentary.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet first published the claim which accused Djerf of scolding staff in front of entire teams, commenting on the weight of models during photoshoots and even forcing an employee to scrub her personal office toilet after finding out they used it by mistake.

Now the 27-year-old influencer and founder of fashion company Djerf Avenue has taken to social media where she says she "wasn't ready" to lead the brand.

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday (December 17), she explained: "I'm not sure how to start this video, so I want to start off by saying I am so genuinely, genuinely, so, so sorry to anyone I have let down and to anyone I have hurt."

She added that she has been quiet on social media in recent days as she wanted to meet with the Djerf Avenue team first.

Djerf then went on to say that her way of expressing herself is through her words, and has put her "words and future actions" into a text post for people to read.

"To anyone who I’ve hurt or let down, I want to start off by saying that I’m genuinely sorry," Djerf wrote in an Instagram post.

"When I started Djerf Avenue I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility. I wasn’t ready. I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company prior to this, and under a lot of stress, high tempo and naivety I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way. And for that I am so, so sorry."





In response, Djerf's comment hasn't gone too well on social media as people in the comments section criticised her for blaming her lack of business experience.

One person wrote: "You cannot tell me Chat GPT didn’t write this".

"Everyone deserves dignity and respect. It’s the smallest form of kindness you can give to another person. No excuses," another person said.

Someone else added: "Matilda, you don’t need any sort of experience to be a kind person. Treating others with kindness and respect is basic human decency".

"If you needed 'experience' to be kind, then you weren’t a kind person to begin with," a fourth person commented.

