Matthew Perry's pickleball coach reveals how he was feeling before he died

Matthew Perry's pickleball coach has revealed how the actor was feeling before his tragic death.

It was reported that on Saturday (28 October), the Los Angeles Police Department received a call just after 4pm regarding the death of a man in his 50s.

The Friends actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing, was found in a hot tub at his home, according to sources in the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.

Earlier that day, he reportedly played a pickleball match with his coach Matt Manasse.

"He thought it was something that could help with his recovery and he was doing an awesome job," the coach told People in an interview published Sunday.



"He loved it. He came out five times a week, would always talk about it. [He] got so much better, always made everyone laugh. He was competitive, just a genuine, good guy — caring for everybody."

Getty Images

"Pickleball was his outlet," he continued. "He really looked forward to it. He was a competitive guy, not in a bad way at all."



"He loved it. He wanted to come out. He wanted to win. He loved it. When he hit an unbelievable shot, he would tell you about it for days."

Friends and family of the late actor have since spoken out about his death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said, according to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their shock at Perry’s death.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

They added: "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.