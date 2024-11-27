Mayor Sadiq Khan launches new London Overground lines and colours

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to launch six new lines and colours for the London Overground on Thursday.

The new lines aim to celebrate “untold elements of London’s cultural history” with names relating to the Windrush generation and England women’s football team.

The six lines will be called Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty.

Transport for London (TfL) said it will update 6,000 station direction signs as well as maps, digital screens and online journey planners.

The new London Overground line names and colours (TfL) PA Media - Transport for London

The signage across the network will feature artwork and writings created by winners of a competition who were encouraged to create a poem or poster depicting what the lines and the new names mean to them.

There were 11 winners between the ages of six and 51 whose posters and poems will be displayed across the Overground network.

The mayor said: “I’m delighted to officially launch the six new line names and colours of the London Overground, in an historic change to the capital’s transport network.

“These distinct colours and identities will not only make our fantastic London Overground network easier for customers to navigate, they also celebrate the best of London, from the contribution of the Windrush generation to our inspiring England women’s football team, as well as other untold elements of London’s cultural history.

“The London Overground is now a reminder that we wouldn’t be the city we are today without the energy and diverse experiences of everyone who lives here.”

He will be joined by famous faces who have connections to each new line including entrepreneur Levi Roots, who was part of the Windrush generation.

The celebrity chef was born in Jamaica before moving with his family to the UK, and will help to unveil the new Windrush line.

“The renaming of the Windrush line is special to me being a child of the Windrush generation, and I’m inspired by this most amazing honour to be part of the unveiling,” Mr Roots said.

Meanwhile, singer Mica Paris, whose grandparents were Jamaican and came to the UK on the SS Windrush, will take part in the celebrations of the newly named Overground lines.

Ms Paris said: “I feel incredibly moved that the Windrush generation’s legacy is being recognised, especially as my grandparents were proud Jamaicans who came over on HMT Empire Windrush.

“It’s very special that Brockley, my local station while I was growing up, is now part of the Windrush line.”

The change is estimated to cost £6.3 million, which will be paid out of Mayor of London’s Greater London Authority budget.

London Overground lines have all been coloured orange on TfL maps since the network was created in 2007, when the transport authority took control of services on four suburban rail lines.

The system has expanded to 113 stations, creating what has been described as a “mass of orange spaghetti” on maps, making it difficult for some passengers to work out what train they need.

Alex Williams, TfL’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “There has been a colossal amount of preparation work and engagement ahead of this official launch of the new line names and colours that are now in use.

“With these changes we’re making the London Overground network easier to navigate and celebrating the diverse history and culture of the communities the London Overground lines serve.

“The support already shown for the new lines names has already been fantastic and we look forward to continuing to deliver the brilliant service the London Overground is known for.”

The names and colours for London Overground lines will be:

– The Lioness line between Euston and Watford Junction (yellow).

– The Mildmay line between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction (blue).

– The Windrush line between Highbury and Islington and each of Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon (red).

– The Weaver line between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford (maroon).

– The Suffragette line between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside (green).

– The Liberty line between Romford and Upminster (grey).