McDonald's making plans to release 'biggest burger ever'

If you're a fan of McDonald's burgers, then you'll be delighted to hear about the fast food giant's plans to create the largest burger it has ever made.

At the start of 2024, the chain shared the different ways it is improving its burgers as part of its 'Best Burger' initiative which sees improvements made in each area of the burgers, from the cheese, patties and buns.

Currently, the initiative has been rolled out in over 80 per cent of restaurants worldwide, with France being the most recently country to adopt it.

During the company's quarterly earnings call on April 30, is where these plans were revealed.

"As we look to further build on our leadership in beef, our team of chefs from around the world have created a larger satiating burger,” McDonald's Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said.

McDonald's has been improving its burgers as part of its 'Best Burger' initiative Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images

“We’ll be testing this burger in a few markets later this year ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe.”

So what changes can customers expect to see in burgers as part of the 'Best Burger' initiative?

Well, there are around 50 tweaks to make the burger even better and these include patties being more flavoursome as a result of getting a tighter sear on the grill and adding onions on top while it is grilling.

For the cheese, there will be a smoother texture as the slice will sit on top of a hotter patty, and the lettuce will taste even fresher as it will come straight out of the fridge.

A softer brioche bun will also be used and will be freshly toasted as per each order.

Borden noted how early results from the initiative have been "promising" and added that customer satisfaction in the taste and quality of the food has improved due to these changes.

"The progress we’ve made with our core burgers highlights what McDonald’s can achieve when we tap into the full power of our system size and scale," he said.

