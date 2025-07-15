Trump's 'breakup' with Putin slammed as president 'outsmarted at every turn'

Donald Trump has been doing a lot of ‘breaking up’ this year. First, there was his messy split from Elon Musk after their ‘bromance’ , and now it looks like things with Vladimir Putin are very much on the rocks too.

Trump recently said he was “very disappointed with President Putin” . Just this week, Trump was called “weak” and “gullible” for believing his Russian counterpart Putin “meant what he said”.

“I thought he was somebody that meant what he said, and he’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” he said.

The comments at the time saw Trump branded a “dumbass clown” on social media for taking “three plus years” to figure out that Putin may not always be telling the truth or the full story to the United States.

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless a peace deal is agreed. This major policy shift is driven by frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on its neighbour. However, Trump's threat of sanctions came with a 50-day grace period.

Trump’s latest move, and the ‘breakup’ between the two, has been slammed online.

One commentator said Putin will be ‘laughing his ass off’ given “Trump’s track record of not keeping his imposed tariffs”.

The Call to Activism account also claimed that Trump had been “outsmarted at every turn”.

"MAJOR BREAKING: Trump just admitted Putin played him like a fool. “We thought we had a deal... I’d say, ‘First Lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir’... then she’d say, ‘That’s strange -they just bombed a nursing home.’” Outsmarted at every turn. Art of the deal," the post read.

Michael McFaul, a Professor of Political Science and former US Ambassador to Russia, wrote: "I first wrote about the Trump-Putin bromance a decade ago.

"Glad to see the breakup has finally come.

"Hope it lasts."

