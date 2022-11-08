McDonald’s UK has made a big announcement about the future of its McFlurry - and the news has left people divided.

The fast-food chain’s ice creams have been a favourite among customers for their seemingly never-ending varieties, especially as menus are updated for different seasons.

New on the menu this season is a Twirl McFlurry. But as part of its new announcement, customers can no longer expect to get a plastic spoon with their order as the fast food chain said it’s “cancelling” the McFlurry cutlery.

Instead, it is replacing the plastic spoon with a paper-based alternative, which the company says will remove 850 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain.

In a post on its official UK Twitter account, McDonald’s shared a short clip that begins with the words reading: “We’re cancelling the McFlurry.”

They continued: “That's right, we're cancelling plastic cutlery and replacing it with a new sustainable, paper-based material in all of our restaurants in the UK & Ireland. We're doing this to remove over 850 tonnes of plastic from our supply chain a year, as part of our Plan for Change.”

The announcement was not well-received by some as they feared the company was announcing it was getting rid of the iconic dessert altogether.

One person replied: “Oh my god, I thought the McFlurry was going then.”





Another said: “Stop don’t do that to me.”



Others were angered by the announcement of paper-based cutlery, arguing that the new spoons may go soggy before customers have had a chance to finish their ice cream.

Someone responded: “gonna need like 20 spoons to eat a mcflurry now.”

“HOW THE HELL IS THIS GOING TO WORK HAVE YOU SEEN YOUR STRAWS????????” another asked.

Someone else joked: “paper maché ice cream.”

