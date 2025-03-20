McDonald’s is releasing a Minecraft-inspired meal - and it’s not for kids

It's a good day to be a gamer, because McDonald's have just announced a new limited-edition meal is coming - and it's inspired by one of the biggest video games of all time.

The Minecraft Movie meal launch coincides with the release of The Minecraft Movie starring the likes of Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Jennifer Coolidge.

A summary for the long-awaited film reads: "A mysterious portal pulls four misfits into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve."

Best of all, it's not technically for kids either, so you don't need to make excuses to order the meal.

It consists of nine chicken nuggets (or veggie dippers), fries, a drink, and a new sour Apple Cake McFlurry that is aptly green to match the Minecraft theme.

The McFlurry is certainly one that will divide fans as it's the brand's signature soft dairy ice cream swirled with apple and shortcake pieces, and finished with a sour apple sauce.

Every meal also comes with a limited-edition collectible which could be anything from a Grimace Egg, Zombie Hamburglar, Birdie Wings and Fry Helmet, to a Soda Potion and Big Mac Crystal.

And no Minecraft theme is complete with the all-new Nether Flame Sauce, which is a new, limited-edition hot sauce inspired by the Nether with crushed red pepper balanced with garlic for a tangy sweetness - it's arguably the spiciest sauce McDonald's has ever released.

Ok, while it's not for kids, we have to think about them too. So, to top it all off, there'll also be a Happy Meal with a similar theme to match.

Sorry US fans, this one is only UK for now, but if you're lucky enough to be overseas, it'll be in stores from 26 March.

