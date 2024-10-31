Megan Thee Stallion accuses blogger of posting deepfake porn of her in lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion has accused a blogger of releasing deepfake pornography of her in a lawsuit against them.

Deepfake videos and images are made when a person’s face or body is digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence to appear as someone else.

Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, claims she has been the victim of deepfake porn in a lawsuit filed against blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper).

In the October 30 filing seen by E! News , Pete accused Cooper of cyber-stalking, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, spreading deepfake pornography and invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit accused Cooper of “encouraging” her followers on X/Twitter to watch a “doctored, artificially created video of Ms. Pete purportedly engaged in sexual acts without Ms. Pete's knowledge or consent” she posted there.

In August 2023, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was jailed for 10 years for shooting Pete in the foot during an argument following a party in 2020 .

Cooper is accused of sharing the footage on behalf of Peterson and falsely claiming that Peterson did not shoot Pete, “even after a unanimous jury of Mr. Peterson's peers decided otherwise”.

According to the lawsuit, Pete claims Cooper’s actions were “for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress”.

Appearing to respond to the lawsuit, Cooper wrote on X/Twitter: “I’ve been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.”

She continued: “Of course we’ll chat about it.”

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone , Pete said: “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.”

She added: “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

indy100 has contacted representatives of Cooper for comment.

