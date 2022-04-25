Megan Thee Stallion opens up on the time Tory Lanez allegedly shot her

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up on the time Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in both feet after an argument.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go," she told Gayle King for CBS.

"I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, b****”, and he started shooting," she added.

The trial is set to begin in September and Lanez has pled not guilty to all charges.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

