Should you buy men’s toiletries to save money?

It’s now 20 years since the term ‘pink tax’ was coined, following a report from California’s Assembly Office of Research which found that many dry cleaners charged 64 per cent more to launder women’s blouses compared to men’s shirts.

Since then, a huge number of studies have been carried out looking at prices of household products targeted at men or women, many of them focusing on beauty and grooming products.

Pink razors are often cited as a literal example. Analysis of prices at six retailers by RIFT Refunds in 2018 found that four-packs of disposable razors were on average 6.28 per cent more expensive than men’s.

Research from NYC Consumer Affairs in 2015 found that women’s personal care products (deodorant, body wash, razors, shampoo and conditioner) were on average 13 per cent more expensive than men’s, with the greatest disparity in haircare, where female-branded items cost 48 per cent more.



In 2022, a survey by PensionBee revealed that 40 per cent of women and 29 per cent of men believe it costs more to be a woman due to the ‘pink tax’, while a new study from Showers To You looking at premium hair and skincare suggests women’s products sold by Boots are 76% more expensive per 100ml than men’s.

This begs the question, as the cost-of-living crisis continues: could consumers save money if they bought only men’s toiletries?

While research has identified some clear-cut cases of the ‘pink tax’ in action (it’s hard to argue that women’s blouses cost more to dry clean than men’s shirts, for example), it’s not always so easy to make precise comparisons for cosmetic products.

Particularly when it comes to skincare. With such a vast range of brands and product types, it’s not fair to say that all variations are down to whether they’re found in the men’s or women’s section of a shop or website.

Commenting on the Showers To You data, a spokesperson from Boots said: “Many of the products quoted in this comparison are not like-for-like based on ingredients, formulations and use, so cannot be fairly or accurately compared on price.”

You might be wondering whether there are any significant differences between the needs of women’s and men’s hair and skin that could account for ‘pink tax’ prices.

“Men’s skin is generally thicker, with some suggesting it could be up to a third thicker than women’s skin, and it tends to produce more oil,” says GP and aesthetician Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, founder of The Aesthetics Doctor.

“Whereas women’s skin leans slightly towards the drier side and is typically a bit thinner compared to men’s. During menopause, women’s skin changes a lot due to the thinning process that happens.”

As for hair, he says: “Women typically boast longer and thicker hair and hair loss is not as prevalent in women as it is in men.”

However, he believes gender labels aren’t relevant when it comes to choosing cosmetic products.

“A lot of the products prescribed or recommended for patients might have ‘for men’ on the bottle, but what does it matter if it works?” El Muntasar asks.

“If it’s got a good concentration of skincare ingredients and it’s a little bit cheaper, everybody’s happy. It’s all about the skin type and what the skin needs.”

He suggests men’s antiperspirant, face cream and shampoo can be particularly effective in some cases.

“If someone’s got an element of hyperhidrosis or, being a little bit sweatier, I would recommend men’s deodorants,” El Muntasar explains.

“Male moisturisers can be slightly lighter, because [some] men don’t like the feeling of skincare on their skin, so I sometimes recommend that to ladies.

“Dandruff products too, because sometimes the bottles that are for men come in bigger sizes, which is quite handy from a price perspective.”

Indeed, it can often be more cost-effective to invest in a jumbo-sized shampoo, conditioner or shower gel (and decant it into a dispenser if you’re pushed for space in the bathroom).

For example, at Sainsbury’s, Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo works out at 79p per 100ml if you buy a one-litre bottle, compared to £1.13 per 100ml if you purchase the standard size.

Ultimately, if keeping costs down without compromising on quality is your number one concern, it’s best to ignore gender labels altogether.



