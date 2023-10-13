Chilling footage of a notorious cartel saying they're going to "purge" local neighbourhoods has surfaced online.

The unverified clip was shared to X/Twitter, and reportedly shows members of one of Mexico's drug trafficking organisations known as Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The group is shown dressed head-to-toe in military uniform, wearing terrifying Halloween masks and armed with weapons.

Addressing Teotihuacán, a city in the State of Mexico, and surrounding areas, one man announces they have "arrived".

"This message goes out to the residents within the valleys of Teotihuacán and all of its surroundings," he said.

"We’ve arrived you sons of b******. We will be moving throughout the towns of San Juan Teotihuacán, Otumba, Axapusco, Nopaltepec, Acolman, Maquixco, Atlatongo, Joquicingo, San Martín de las Pirámides, Santanas, San Luis, San Miguel, Ixtlahuaca, Tecámac, Zumpango, 5 de Mayo, San Pedro, Santa Maria, Purificación, San Sebastián Xolalpa, Belém, Oxtotipac, Tepetlaoxtoc, San Marcos, Nepantla, San Antonio, Teopancala, Coacalco."

"We’ve arrived to purge these areas you sons of b******. We are the absolute mob of Mr Mencho," they continued before repeating the final sentence in unison.



The group is headed by Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho.

According to the Daily Star, El Mencho is on the most wanted lists in Mexico and America, who are reportedly offering $10million (£8.2m) for information leading to his capture.

The video clip was soon flooded with commentators, with one writing: "It’s hard to take it seriously… it sounds like an auction is happening or a weather report."

Another concerned user added: "I am watching a movie unfold."

