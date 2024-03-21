DJ who beat rare cancer to headline Coachella in first official show back

An incredibly popular underground house music DJ and producer who beat a rare form of cancer is set to headline a stage at Coachella in his first official performance since fully recovering.

Michael Bibi, 33, from London, shared a post on Instagram in May 2023 saying he was having treatment for tinnitus when doctors noticed a "neurological problem" and weren't quite sure what it was.

In early June 2023, he posted an update to say he had been "diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma, a very rare cancer that affects the brain and spine", that it was "moving fast" and he had to "stay in hospital starting treatment immediately".

But Michael fought through it incredibly bravely and the support for him online was resounding as he continued to post uplifting updates on his progress - he even turned out for a surprise set while still having treatment, closing a party at DC10 in Ibiza in September 2023.

Just before that, teasing the performance, he posted a Tweet that went viral which simply said "one life, live it".

After six months of intensive treatment, at the start of December 2023, Michael announced he was cancer free and "officially in remission" as he rang the ceremonial bell on a ward at The Royal Marsden's Oak Cancer Centre to celebrate.

He also recently posted an update to say that his three-month scan showed up all clear.

In January 2024, Michael announced a show called One Life, seemingly a reference to that viral Tweet and has since posted updates saying he will host events at Finsbury Park in London and in Sevilla, Spain in July.

But his first official show since completing his treatment is going to be before that, with Coachella announcing him as the headliner for a brand new electronic stage called Quasar.

It will have three-plus-hour sets from DJs across both weekends spanning April 12-14 and April 19-21 with Michael set to headline on Saturday April 13.

Headliners on that stage across the two weekends include Honey Dijon, Green Velvet, Jamie xx, Floating Points, Daphni, Rufus Du Sol, Eric Prydz and Diplo.

Coachella is a huge annual music and arts festival that's held in the Colorado Desert in America.

