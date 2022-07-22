The RMT's Mick Lynch has responded to the media attention he has received since being interviewed about rail strikes.

The union leader went viral in June because of his straight talking and yesterday he returned to the airwaves ahead of upcoming strikes.

But speaking to the BBC's Newscast, the union leader said he was "too old" to bother with social media. "My job is to get the job done for my people," he said. "My stock is apparently up there on social media, I don't know what half of it is - I'm too old. I never knew what trending was two weeks ago."

"My attitude to all of this is to answer the questions as straight as I can," he continued. "If they ask dopey questions, I'll tell them it's a dopey question."

Lynch also blamed the government for the strikes and defended upcoming action which takes place on Wednesday 27 July, Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And he even found time to comment on the Tory leadership contest, and surprise surprise, he isn't a fan of either candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, labelling them "hard right".

Here's what people made of his latest interview:

The upcoming strike is expected to include 40,000 workers and comes after June's walkout. Those striking are doing so over pay and conditions. They have been offered a four per cent pay rise but they demand an increase in line with inflation which is almost 10 per cent.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the RMT was “hellbent on causing further misery for people across the country”.

He accused the union of planning “how best to cause further chaos” saying the strike was “cynically timed” to disrupt the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

“The industry is already on life support and by insisting on working against its employers, instead of with them, the RMT risks pulling the plug for good,” Shapps said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.