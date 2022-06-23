We all know that rail strikes aren't exactly the sexiest of subject matters but somehow, someway the RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch has managed to make this summer's biggest strike the talk of the town.
It's fair to say that many of us had probably never heard of Lynch until last week but the calm, astute and resolute 60-year-old has quickly become a minor celebrity thanks to his ruthless interviewing style.
While the strike has been happening, Lynch has been making the media rounds to make the case for the RMT and has been leaving no prisoners in his wake, when presenters and Tory MPs have tried to trip him up.
The likes of Piers Morgan, Kay Burley, Richard Madeley and Robert Jenrick to name but a few have all been left licking the wounds after trying and failing to grill Lynch.
Thanks to this Lynch has become a working man's hero of sorts and the affection for the man has translated into some pretty hilarious memes. Here are some of our favourites.
\u201cCheck out Mick Lynch's new interview if you get the chance. Sound of the summer.\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1655970487
\u201cjust replied to a work email while i\u2019m on holiday\u201d— Scott Chegg (@Scott Chegg) 1655888775
\u201cFeeling like Mick Lynch cus you\u2019ve negotiated 6 quid off the bill in Harvester cus the food came out at different times.\u201d— Josh Pugh (@Josh Pugh) 1655929377
\u201c\ud835\udc40\ud835\udc56\ud835\udc50\ud835\udc58. \ud835\udc3f\ud835\udc66\ud835\udc5b\ud835\udc50\u210e.\u201d— Adam Hurrey (@Adam Hurrey) 1655933876
\u201cNEWS! British news presenters to go on strike until their employers remove any risk of encountering Mick Lynch https://t.co/xJebaAINbU\u201d— NewsThump (@NewsThump) 1655892261
\u201cMick Lynch in his gaff this morning, quietly limbering up ahead of another day dismantling the worst people in the British media. go get 'em, champ.\u201d— dan hett (@dan hett) 1655965913
\u201c#MickLynch is actually convincing me to go on strike and I work for myself\u201d— The Cork Coypu (@The Cork Coypu) 1655899509
\u201cMick Lynch warming up before another TV Interview with a Tory \u201d— ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@ARTIST TAXI DRIVER) 1655963678
If you thought this was good then wait until you learn that Lynch is appearing on Question Time on Thursday night.
