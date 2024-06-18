Millie Bobby Brown: Enola Holmes joining Madame Tussauds is ‘huge achievement’

Millie Bobby Brown said her character Enola Holmes being immortalised at Madame Tussauds is a “big step” for young women in the industry.

The British actress, who plays detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister in the spin-off film franchise, surprised a group of fans at the unofficial unveiling of the wax figure at the Baker Street tourist attraction in London.

After her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Brown landed the starring role as mystery-solving-sleuth Enola Holmes in the 2020 film and its sequel two years later – both films of which she served as producer.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans at an exclusive launch event (Madame Tussauds)

The Enola Holmes figure will feature in the new film and TV themed zone at London’s Madame Tussauds set to open to the public on July 19, alongside depictions of Doctor Who, James Bond, and ET.

“It’s a huge achievement for me being a woman,” Brown told Madame Tussauds.

“I’m really excited not only just to be a wax figure, but for a Enola to have that opportunity. It’s a big inspiration for so many young girls and I think this is a really big step so I’m very grateful.

“I think there was just a huge gap in the creative business for young women.

“Growing up, I did not have a young female British lead, you had Harry Potter, but Hermione was his sidekick, and to have a female British lead, really lead with with strength and power and set her own beauty standards.

“I think it’s needed in this world right now and I think there was just a gap for it, it really spoke to me and I felt it could speak to my generation.”

Millie Bobby Brown (Madame Tussauds)

Brown described it as an “honour” that the character she has “built from the age of 13” will feature at the famous tourist attraction.

“I think that character is a huge inspiration to some young girls and I think it’s a good role model for girls who look up to, she’s strong, and she’s independent, and she leads with her heart and I think that that’s great,” she said.

The 20-year-old said the posture of the character was “one of the most important things to really capture”.

“She’s very poised and together and capturing her strength and her facial expressions are really important to me, because they’re probably the most specific characteristics I’ve ever kind of portrayed in my career so far,” she said.

Brown said the wax figure’s pose with her hand on her chin shows “her thinking and her brilliant mind”.

Millie Bobby Brown (Madame Tussauds)

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Move over Sherlock – there’s a new Holmes in Baker Street.

“It’s been truly amazing to work with Millie Bobby Brown in bringing her much-loved character Enola Holmes to life.

“We can see a lot of similarities between Millie and Enola; both represent smart, confident, and rebellious women challenging and defying societal norms – and are role models for a new generation.

“It’s not lost on us that Baker Street, where our attraction is based, is known for its decades-long link to her famous brother Sherlock – but now it is Enola’s time.

“And, we can’t help but think Marie Tussaud, the powerhouse female founder of our now global attraction would have felt a strong affinity with Enola.”