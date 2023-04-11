Two men hospitalised after Monopoly game ends in samurai sword fight

A Monopoly game in Brussels took a bloody turn after the game broke out into a samurai sword fight, leaving two hospitalised.

Belgian officials said the fight erupted on Sunday evening (9 April) at around 5 am when locals became increasingly frustrated at the four players enjoying the game on a sidewalk.

The players woke up neighbours, a father and son, who came out in an attempt to move them away from the house.

As per reports from La Libre Belgique, the son was armed with a Japanese samurai sword in its holster.

One of the players attempted to take the sword from the resident, which was subsequently exposed from the holster. The son tried to get it back, leaving both injured by the blade.

The Monopoly player has since been discharged, while the son remains in critical condition after the sword reportedly struck one of his arteries. The pair have also been arrested.

The area was said to be stained with patches of blood and scattered with Monopoly cards following the scuffle.

Indy100 reached out to Brussels-Midi Police for comment.

