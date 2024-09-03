Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he is just as competitive off the field as he is on it, after vowing to break MrBeast’s YouTube record for the most subscribers.

The footballer has experienced an incredibly successful start to life on the video platform since launching it last month, earning the record for the fastest-growing channel after gaining 20 million subscribers in just 24 hours.

That record had previously been held by MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, and now Ronaldo is on a mission to take his crown as the biggest creator on YouTube.

He still has a long way to go, given that MrBeast has more than 313 million subscribers at the time of writing, but Ronaldo has more than 55 million and has ambitions to become the most popular YouTuber around.

Speaking to reporters about his plans, Ronaldo said about launching his channel: “My purpose in this was to be closer to my fans, I think they deserve it.

“What impressed me most at the European Championships was the support, the next two or three years will be the end of my career and what they showed me was the most important thing. Subscribers and records... you have to put these things into perspective, but I want to beat them.”

He added: “Everything in its own time and I feel that the fans are happier now and my first interpretation of this, a few months ago, was to be closer to them, and I am very pleased to do so. In two years, if I can beat MrBeast, we will see.”

Ronaldo previously launched the channel with an announcement stating: "I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.”

