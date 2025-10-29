The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Neutrogena makeup wipes due to potential bacterial contamination.

The Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes are some of the brand's best-known wipes, and are now facing a Class II risk level - the second-highest categorization.

This classification indicates that while you're unlikely to end up with any serious problems, usage could lead to 'temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences'.

Following an internal investigation, Kenvue (who own Neutrogena) discovered the wipes tested positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that’s resistant to preservatives commonly found in beauty products, and is now recalling 1,312 cases.

You shouldn't worry too much as it's a preventative measure, however, those most at risk of infection include those with weakened immune systems.

How do I know if my Neutrogena makeup wipes are affected?

As of right now, Neutrogena wipes with the lot number 1835U6325A are being recalled. It's thought that these are currently for sale in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, with 15,000 wipes affected. Each case contains 12 individual packages.

No other Neutrogena products are affected, and if you find you have wipes impacted, it's best to throw them away and contact Neutrogena to get a replacement.

Are any other brands affected by bacterial contamination?

Not as of right now, but it's certainly not uncommon.

In 2022, Kao USA, the manufacturer of Jergens, recalled specific lots of its Ultra Healing Moisturizer for the same reasons.

Earlier in 2025, haircare brand Amika also recalled the Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Shampoo sold in 2023 and 2024 due to the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.

When Indy100 contacted Kenvue for comment, they responded: "The health and safety of the consumers who use our products is our top priority. Despite meeting release specifications, one (1) lot of the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50 ct may have been impacted by procedural deficiencies observed during manufacturing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the action to voluntarily recall the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50ct (LOT 1835U6325A) at the retail level. No other Neutrogena products or other lots of the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50 ct., are included in this recall.

"US consumers who have questions are encouraged to visit the Neutrogena Customer Service website ."

