Trump’s ‘weird’ Karoline Leavitt comments roasted in SNL cold open

Another Donald Trump-themed cold open hit America’s TV screens this week for the latest edition of Saturday Night Live, with James Austin Johnson’s take on the character taking questions from reporters on Air Force One and making creepy comments about his press secretary Karoline Leavitt (played by Ashley Padilla).

It comes after the actual US president made “weird” remarks about Leavitt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, during which he said the 28-year-old had a “beautiful face” and “lips that don’t stop … like a little machine gun”.

Yes, really.

Opening the skit, Padilla’s Leavitt quietens reporters before saying: “I know you have questions for the president, but it’s very late, he’s exhausted, his brain is all over the place, so unfortunately… he can’t wait to talk to you.”

As Johnson emerges from behind the curtain, which he then proceeds to play with while answering questions, his Trump says: “How great is Karoline Leavitt? We love her. Oh, she’s got a beautiful face, and those lips that don’t quit. Pretty amazing that I could just openly simp over my young, blonde subordinate.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

He then urges one cameraman to zoom in on Leavitt’s lips, with the official appearing flattered and posing as they do so.

“See, she liked it because I’m very nice to women,” Trump says, before turning to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins (Chloe Fineman). “Yes, you have a question, you nasty, horrible witch.”

Indeed, as well as making “weird” remarks to women (in the case of Leavitt), Trump has also faced criticism for insulting female journalists during official events – from the infamous “quiet piggy” comment made last month, to last week calling ABC reporter Rachel Scott “obnoxious”.

As well as fawning over Leavitt, Johnson’s Trump also addressed controversy over his administration’s ‘double tap’ strike in Venezuela, referencing the 2019 film Captain Phillips (starring Tom Hanks) and sharing drone footage of the US military taking out Santa Claus.

And then there were the nods to ongoing questions about Trump’s health, with Johnson’s Potus describing the make-up and bandages people have seen on the president’s right hand as “medical lasagna”, and claiming he took “both an Ambien and an Adderall”.

Ambien is the brand name for Zolpidem, which is often used to treat sleeping problems, while Adderall is medication used to treat conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

The sketch has since been praised on X/Twitter, with one writing that the “Trump skits never miss”, and another saying Johnson’s Trump is “comedic genius”, but that it is “so indistinguishable from the real thing” that they’re “viscerally repulsed”.

