Gavin Newsom mocks Donald Trump's latest ridiculous claim about the election

Donald Trump has sparked backlash with what critics are calling his most ridiculous election claim yet: that the vote in California was “rigged” against him.

Speaking in a press conference, Trump ignited fresh controversy by claiming the 2024 election in California was “rigged,” despite offering no evidence and despite California’s long history of transparent, heavily scrutinised elections.

State officials and independent experts quickly dismissed the accusation, noting that Trump lost California by millions of votes in both elections he contested there.

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Trump’s comments publicly, sharing a clip of the remarks with a dismissive, “Hahahahahahahahaha ok.”

