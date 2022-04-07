For the influencers headed to Coachella, there's a new airline that is available only to content creators.

The airline is called Willa Air, and its inaugural flight will be roundtrip travel for 12 influencers from Los Angeles to the upcoming Coachella festival later this month. While onboard, the passengers can expect to feel like royalty as they enjoy everything from pre-flight champagne to post-festival IV drips and massages.

Launched by the payment platform Willa, Willa Air is not so much an entire airline so much as it is really just one private jet. But hey, if it gets the job done there's sure to be no complaints.

And if you want to try your look, the platform is now welcoming applications online. What does the application look like you might ask? Just your basic information such as your name, TikTok, and Instagram handles.

While the flight itself is free, those who hope to win a slot on the airline will need to have their own Coachella ticket as well as proof of Covid-19 vaccination before they're welcomed to take the flight.

According to the website, winners "will be picked based on several factors, and priority consideration will be given to creators who are or become Willa users and use the app to send approved invoices."

"We launched Willa Air to provide superfast and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the US. Naturally, we are launching during this huge, creator-fueled weekend in Coachella Valley, one of the biggest influencer events of the year," Aron Levin, Willa's co-founder and chief marketing officer said in a statement.

In addition to Coachella, the website states that it also plans to fly influencers to New York Fashion Week in September.



It's an influencers' world and we're all just living in it!

