New stamps celebrate history and legacy of Vikings in Britain

New stamps are being issued that celebrate the history and legacy of Vikings in Britain.

The eight stamps also mark 40 years since the Jorvik Viking Centre opened in York.

They feature Viking artefacts and locations of significance from around the UK, including an iron, silver and copper sword, a silver penny minted in York, silver and bronze brooches, an antler comb and case from Coppergate, York, and a Hogback gravestone from Govan Old, Glasgow.

The Jorvik Centre has had more than 20 million visitors since it opened in 1984.

Viking Britain stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “If anyone was to ask ‘What did the Vikings ever do for us?’ the answer is that they transformed Britain and left an enduring influence on the languages, economy, society and political geography of the UK forever.

“Their impact was enormous and cannot be overlooked.

“We hope these stamps will inspire people to explore this fascinating period in Britain’s history further.”

David Jennings, chief executive of York Archaeology, the charity that operates Jorvik Viking Centre, said: “The finds at Coppergate fundamentally changed our understanding of how the Vikings lived in England, and Jorvik Viking Centre put York’s Norse heritage on the international map.

“After over 40 years, and with over 20 million visitors passing through our doors, it is a real honour to be featured on these stamps and be part of this unique celebration of Viking culture.”