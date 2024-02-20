Thousands raised for non-binary teenager beaten to death at school

More than $25,000 has been raised after a 16-year-old non-binary student named Nex Benedict, was brutally beaten by their classmates on February 7th, 2024. They died of their injuries the next day.

The attack took place in the bathroom of Owasso High School in Oklahoma. For unknown reasons the school did not call an ambulance for Benedict, nor were the police informed of the attack until the teenager was admitted into the hospital.

The death is largely being blamed on rising state and nationwide anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Oklahoma's top education official, Ryan Walters, has pushed anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric during his tenure. He also recently hired far-right activist Chaya Raichick - also known as Libs of TikTok online - for a state school book-banning committee.

Speaking to KRJH, a mother of Benedict's friend said: "I know at one point, one of the girls was pretty much repeatedly beating [Benedict’s] head across the floor.”

A teacher eventually walked into the bathroom to stop the beating, the friend added, but no ambulance was called.

“She couldn’t walk to the nurses’ station on her own, and staff didn’t call the ambulance, which amazes me," the friend added.

Benedict was realised from hospital on the same day of the attack, but returned the following day where they died whilst hospitalised. The friend said the death was caused by "complications from brain trauma".

In a letter to parents, Owasso Public Schools said it was increasing security personnel, updating safety drills and its rules on disciplinary violations and hall supervision, and providing on-campus counsellors to speak with students distressed over the murder.

A now closed GoFundMe campaign raised a total of $27,836 for costs associated with Benedict's death. A memorial service was held on February 15.

A memorial post on LGBTQ+ Organisation's Freedom Oklahoma website reads: "The growing anti-2SLGBTQ+ sentiments our youngest community members are facing more often, fueled by state law and the rhetoric around it, words and actions of our state elected officials, and the growing platforms those in power are giving to people like Chaya Raichik who continues to use her platform in a way that leads others to threaten real harm at Oklahoma kids.

"Nex should still be alive. Nex deserved not only a safe and nurturing environment to learn, but an environment that actively disrupted anti-2STGNC+ rhetoric and worked to ensure that vulnerable students were safe. Owasso schools failed to create that environment for Nex."

indy100 has reached out to Owasso High School for comment.

