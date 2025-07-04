Oasis kick off reunion tour and fans have only one question

Oasis are kicking off their reunion tour on Friday night (4 July) in Cardiff, Wales - the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher will have got up on stage together since 2009 when the Britpop band split.

The pair will be joined by Gem Archer, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Andy Bell - who are all former Oasis members, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously been a drummer for Liam Gallagher on tour.

Their long-awaited comeback saw tickets prove so popular that ballots were introduced, and the 'Supersonic' singers vowed that anyone found to be re-selling their tickets for extortionate prices would have them cancelled before they even made it through the doors.

This is truly a poignant moment for music, with the Gallagher brothers' feud being well-documented over the years, and truthfully, no one expected it to be resolved quite so soon.

While the set list is yet to be confirmed, Liam has said Oasis Live '25 will be "59 minutes and 59 seconds" long (although no one can work out if he's joking...)

But, as the band prepare to embark on a 41-date tour across both the UK and US, fans have been left with one question: Why is Cardiff first?

Liam and Noel are both from Manchester and hugely champion their hometown, so many have been left surprised that the Welsh capital will mark the inaugural date for the tour.





It would turn out someone's already managed to ask the question over on X, where Liam simply quipped back: "Because Cardiff is the bollox".

That answers that.

"The king has spoken, let the weekend commence", one fan joked in response.

Bucket hats at the ready, everyone.

